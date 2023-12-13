Oprah Winfrey Addresses Weight-Loss Medication Rumors

Oprah also recalled what prompted her to start committing to healthier lifestyle habits. "After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she said. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."

She continued, "I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way. I was actually recommending it to people long before I was on it myself."

Oprah added, "I had the biggest aha along with many people in that audience," referring to a panel called The State of Weight on Oprah Daily's Life You Want series. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain."