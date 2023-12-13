Patti Smith, 76, Hospitalized With 'Sudden Illness'

American songstress Patti Smith suffered a "sudden illness" during an eight-date Italian tour in Bologna, Italy on Tuesday (December 12). According to Daily Mail, the 76-year-old cancelled her tour date at the Theatre Duse and is being kept under observation at a local hospital. The theatre released a statement regarding the unexpected cancellation.

"With great regret we inform the kind audience that Patti Smith's concert will not be able to go on stage due to a sudden illness that struck the artist. We are all sorry for the inconvenience caused by this news. Our best wishes for a speedy recovery go to the artist."

The lyrical icon's last performance took place at the Modena Cathedral in Modena on Saturday (December 9), where she was reported to be in good health. Smith's next performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Malibran Theatre in Venice. Smith is popularly known for standout hits such as "Gloria," "Because The Night," "Redondo Beach," and more.

No further news has been relayed about the artist's current health condition or what she suffered from on Tuesday that prevented her from performing in Bologna. Information regarding the occurrence of Saturday's show has yet to be released as Smith remains under observation of medical professionals in Italy.