Pennsylvania City Named 'Most Expensive' Place To Live In The Entire State

You don't really need a list to recognize the priciest places to live in Pennsylvania.

Sometimes all it takes is a drive past a neighborhood with large, seamlessly constructed houses and perfectly kept lawns existing in close proximity to one another in a gated community to know which areas are more expensive to live than others. While not always separated with a gate, something about these neighborhoods signal wealth and architectural excellence. Using data from both 24/7 Wall St. and Go Banking Rates, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the most expensive cities to live in each state.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Pennsylvania is Philadelphia. The cost of living in Philadelphia is 2.3% more expensive than national average housing costs.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Employment in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area grew by 2.39% from 2020 to 2021, rising from 3.02 million employees to 3.09 million. The most employees are in the healthcare/social assistance category, with educational services holding the second spot. That makes sense, given the School District of Philadelphia has nearly 200,000 students and the city has 32 colleges and universities."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.