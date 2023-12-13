Popular Georgia City Among America's 'Best Solo Travel' Destinations

Traveling can often be a fun bonding activity for you and your loved ones, whether it's an exciting family vacation or a trip with your closest friends. However, sometimes traveling alone can be just what you need for some relaxation and learning more about yourself as you exude some serious main character energy traversing a new spot all on your lonesome for your very own Eat Pray Love moment.

Good Housekeeping compiled a list of dozens of the best solo travel destinations around the U.S., basing its choices on variables like walkability, safety, access to nature, self-care opportunities and number of historic sites. One spot in Georgia landed a spot on the list.

The cozy coastal haven of Savannah is among the best spots in the country to visit by yourself. You don't need a large group to enjoy strolling through the gorgeous parks, visiting shops along the river front or dining at one of the incredible restaurants serving delicious meals. This is what the site had to say about the city:

"Savannah is best known for its historic district, filled with beautiful architecture, museums, art galleries and lush green squares — all ideal for solo exploration. Plus, the 'Hostess City of the South' is a foodie paradise, with a diverse range of restaurants and cafes serving all sorts of delicious cuisine. But don't forget to make time for Southern food while you're there!"

To see more of the best places in the country to travel solo, check out the full list at Good Housekeeping.