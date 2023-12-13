Popular Snack Recalled In Kentucky Could Cause ‘Life-Threatening Reactions’

Global Veg Corp, headquartered in New York City, has issued a recall encompassing all lots and codes of its five-pound packages of “AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves”, specifically “Lot #060923/1” distributed in Kentucky. The reason behind this recall is the potential presence of undeclared sulfites in the product. This poses a risk to individuals with a severe sensitivity to sulfites, as consumption may lead to serious or life-threatening reactions.

The “Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves” subject to the recall were distributed nationwide and are packaged in vacuum bags. As of the recall initiation date, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions related to this product.

The recall was set in motion following routine sampling conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors. Subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the product containing sulfites was distributed in packages that did not disclose the presence of sulfites.

Consumers who have purchased 5LB Bags of “AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves,” Lot#060923/1, are strongly urged to return them to the place of purchase to receive a full refund. For more information or assistance, consumers can reach out to Global Veg Corp directly at 201-367-0517. The company's commitment to addressing consumer concerns and facilitating the recall process is crucial in safeguarding public health and maintaining trust in the food supply chain.

This recall emphasizes the critical importance of transparent labeling to ensure the safety of consumers, particularly those with specific sensitivities. As a precautionary measure, consumers are urged to check product labels for potential allergens and promptly return any recalled items to avoid health risks. It serves as a reminder of the significance of thorough quality control processes in the food industry to prevent the distribution of products that could compromise consumer well-being.