Popular Wisconsin City Among America's 'Best Solo Travel' Destinations

Traveling can often be a fun bonding activity for you and your loved ones, whether it's an exciting family vacation or a trip with your closest friends. However, sometimes traveling alone can be just what you need for some relaxation and learning more about yourself as you exude some serious main character energy traversing a new spot all on your lonesome for your very own Eat Pray Love moment.

Good Housekeeping compiled a list of dozens of the best solo travel destinations around the U.S., basing its choices on variables like walkability, safety, access to nature, self-care opportunities and number of historic sites. One spot in Wisconsin landed a spot on the list.

Wisconsin's capital city of Madison is among the best spots in the country to visit by yourself. You don't need a large group to enjoy what this beautiful spot has to offer, from incredible restaurants to the "most peaceful" tourist attraction in the state. This is what the site had to say about the city:

"There are certainly more reasons to visit, but we'd travel to Madison for this stunning spring tulip display near the Wisconsin State Capitol alone. There's also the Olbrich Botanical Gardens (boasting 16 acres of indoor and outdoor gardens) and Henry Vilas Zoo. But perhaps the highlight for foodies is The Old Fashioned restaurant, where the cheese curds were voted the best in 'America's Dairyland.'"

To see more of the best places in the country to travel solo, check out the full list at Good Housekeeping.