Recalled Products Sold In Florida Poses 'Life-Threatening' Health Risk

The Food and Drug Administration is urging people to check their pantries and fridges for packaged tomatoes distributed in Florida and the rest of the country.

The agency announced last week that Global Veg Corp recalled five-pound packages of “AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves," Lot#060923/1. Officials said the products may contain "undeclared sulfites" that could risk to people with a sensitivity to these substances.

If these vulnerable individuals consume the product, it could cause "serious or life-threatening reactions," the FDA warns. No illnesses or adverse reactions involving this product have been reported as of Wednesday (December 13).

Global Veg Corp initiated the recall of all lots and codes of the packages following a routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, according to the news release. After an analysis by Food Laboratory personnel, they found out potentially contaminated products were distributed nationwide in packages that didn't "reveal the presence" of the sulfites.

Officials urge customers who bought the sun-dried tomatoes to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anybody with questions can contact the company at 201-367-0517.

Last month, another company recalled several fruits following a nationwide listeria outbreak. The produce was possibly contaminated with the deadly bacteria and sold in several states, including Florida.