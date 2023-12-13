Sean Paul Makes Shocking Revelation That Will Blow Fans' Minds

"Back in the day when was coming up, we used to freestyle a lot and there one member of the group that was freestyling and it was my turn and he said, 'Yo Sean de Paul' and gave me the mic," he continued. "But because it sounded so much like the dude's name... his name was on the TV, on the radio every day because of him being so great at cricket, everybody laughed at the studio. And then it basically became my nickname and I started to say it in songs."



Sean Paul actually made the revelation for the first time in VICE's 2022 documentary The Story of 'Get Busy' by Sean Paul. The documentary went viral last year after a fan reposted the clip of Paul's explanation along with a 2017 tweet that said he believed Paul had been shouting out Chanderpaul this whole time. Paul made sure the world knew when he reposted the fan theory. Check out the post below.

