Sean Paul Makes Shocking Revelation That Will Blow Fans' Minds

By Tony M. Centeno

December 13, 2023

Sean Paul
Photo: Getty Images

Sean Paul continues to blow every fan's mind with this fun fact.

On Tuesday, December 12, the Grammy award-winning artist sat down with DJ Prostyle on 103.5 KTU where they discussed his iconic discography. During their conversation, Paul revealed that he doesn't actually say "Sean-de-Paul" in songs like "Like Glue" and "Gimme The Light" like most fans thought (and have been singing for years). The Jamaican rapper and singer explains that he's actually saying "Chanderpaul," which is a nod to famed Guyanese Cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

"Chanderpaul is a big Cricketer in the Caribbean," Paul explained. "Like he's a famous cricketer."

"Back in the day when was coming up, we used to freestyle a lot and there one member of the group that was freestyling and it was my turn and he said, 'Yo Sean de Paul' and gave me the mic," he continued. "But because it sounded so much like the dude's name... his name was on the TV, on the radio every day because of him being so great at cricket, everybody laughed at the studio. And then it basically became my nickname and I started to say it in songs."

Sean Paul actually made the revelation for the first time in VICE's 2022 documentary The Story of 'Get Busy' by Sean Paul. The documentary went viral last year after a fan reposted the clip of Paul's explanation along with a 2017 tweet that said he believed Paul had been shouting out Chanderpaul this whole time. Paul made sure the world knew when he reposted the fan theory. Check out the post below.

