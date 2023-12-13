Supreme Court Agrees To Take Up Case Over Access To Abortion Pill

The United States Supreme Court agreed to hear a case over access to mifepristone, a drug commonly used for medical abortions. Mifepristone is one part of a two-drug cocktail that is used to terminate pregnancies. It is the most common form of abortion in the country.

The Justices will not rule on whether the FDA should revoke its approval of the drug, which has been available since 2000. Instead, they will decide whether the FDA was within its power to make the drug easier to access in 2016 and 2021.

In 2016, the FDA extended the time in which mifepristone could be used to terminate pregnancies from seven weeks to 10 weeks and lowered the dosing regimen. The agency also said that patients only needed to have a single in-person visit with a doctor to get a prescription. Previously, patients were required to have three in-person appointments with a doctor before they could get a prescription.

In 2021, the FDA ruled that mifepristone can be shipped to patients through the mail.

Over the summer, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the FDA's decisions in 2016 and 2021 should be put on hold because they "were taken without sufficient consideration of the effects those changes would have on patients."

However, the 5th Circuit also ruled that the original approval of mifepristone was valid, along with the FDA's 2019 decision to approve a generic version of the drug.