Woman Fatally Shot By Police After Pointing Gun At Three-Year-Old's Head

A California woman was shot and killed by police after pointing a gun at the head of a three-year-old child. The San Bernardino police said that 35-year-old Darvet Brown broke into a family's home with a handgun around 8 a.m. on Sunday (December 10).

When the police arrived at the residence, they were told that Brown had fired several shots inside the house. While officers were talking to a woman who lives in the home, Brown stepped out onto the balcony and pointed the gun at the officers. She then retreated back inside the house.

The officers proceeded to kick down the front door and found Brown standing on a bed in the living room, pointing a gun at a young child who was sitting on the bed.

The officers fired several rounds at Brown, but she refused to drop the gun. They opened fire again and then rushed to grab the toddler, who was unharmed.

Officials said Brown died from her injuries at the scene.

Investigators said that Brown was not related to the child or the family and are trying to determine a motive for what happened.

"We don't we don't really understand the reasoning behind the suspect's chaotic behavior. She had been very violent with the residents there for quite some time before we even got there." Lt. Jennifer Kohrell with the San Bernardino Police Department said.