Wu-Tang Clan Announces Historic Residency In Las Vegas

“I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” RZA said.



The announcement comes after several other major acts have wrapped up their groundbreaking residencies in Vegas including Usher. The R&B singer recently got emotional after he closed out his lengthy residency at Park MGM at the beginning of the month.



The nine-member rap group won't be the only crew that will be rocking the Las Vegas strip in 2024. DeVanté Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo of Jodeci just announced their plans to perform at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. New Edition also shared the dates for their upcoming residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.



Pre-sales for Wu-Tang Clan's residency are on sale now and general ticket sales will begin this Friday, December 15.