13-Year-Old Charged For Allegedly Planning A Mass Shooting At A Synagogue

A 13-year-old from Ohio has been charged for allegedly planning to commit a mass shooting at a synagogue. According to court documents obtained by WKYC, the teen posted "a detailed plan" about shooting worshippers at Temple Israel synagogue in Canton on Discord.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, is facing misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and disorderly conduct.

"(Name redacted) did create a detailed plan to complete a mass shooting at the Temple Israel on the Discord platform, which was reported to law enforcement and required an immediate investigatory response and notification of public individuals and agencies, including the school system in which caused significant public alarm within those agencies," the court documents state.

The incident occurred in early September, five weeks before Hamas sparked a war with Israel by launching a surprise attack that killed around 1,200 people.

The teen is scheduled to appear before the Stark County Family Court on December 20 for a pretrial hearing on the charges.