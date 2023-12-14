Actress Reveals Details Of Past On-And-Off Relationship With Tom Brady

Actress Tara Reid publicly shared details of her "on and off" relationship with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in an interview with Bustle published on Thursday (December 14).

Reid and Brady apparently dated in 2002 when he was coming off his first Super Bowl victory and she had recently starred in 'Van Wilder' and the first two 'American Pie' films.

“It was nothing serious, but it was fun," Reid said of her brief relationship with Brady. "We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Reid and former Playboy playmate Layla Roberts were the only two women linked to Brady prior to his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, with whom she shares his oldest son, Jack, and marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares a son, Benjamin, and a daughter, Vivian, prior to their divorce in October 2022. Brady was spotted with supermodel Irina Shayk earlier this year and again over the past weekend, however, conflicting reports have indicated that the retired quarterback is still single.

Brady officially announced his retirement from football in February. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories are more than any other NFL player or team, having led the New England Patriots to an NFL franchise record six Super Bowl victories -- tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LIV.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a record-setting 10-year, $375 million contract next season.