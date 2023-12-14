Beloved Eatery Crowned Florida's Best Fried Chicken Restaurant

Fried chicken has a strong grip on Americans if the thousands of restaurants and chains are anything to speak of. Sinking your teeth into crispy skin and juicy meat will always be satisfying, especially when paired with delicious side dishes. Many establishments also serve fried chicken between two slices of bread, alongside a fluffy waffle, or with their unique twist.

With so many eateries dedicated to the golden bird, 24/7 Tempo selected the best fried chicken place in every state. Writers scoured rankings and reviews on regional sites to make their choices.

According to the website, The Hangar Bay Café and Gallery is Florida's best fried chicken restaurant! Here's what writers loved about it:

"'We are not a Japanese restaurant nor are we a Soul food place,' reads a note on this establishment’s website. Nonetheless, the menu offers a selection of ramen dishes and fried chicken in pieces or strips (plus livers and gizzards), as well as some sandwiches and seafood offerings. The 'gallery' portion of the place displays military-aviation-focused lithographs, photos, and memorabilia (Naval Station Mayport is nearby)."