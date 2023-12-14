Cantaloupes Recalled In New Mexico Due To Salmonella Outbreak

Health officials in New Mexico have confirmed two individuals in the state are linked to the ongoing Salmonella outbreak affecting cantaloupes nationwide. The affected patients, one in Bernalillo County and the other in Doña Ana County, have successfully recovered, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

In response to the situation, NMDOH is urging the public to heed a recent recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall pertains to whole cantaloupes branded as "Rudy" and "Malichita" with the number "4050."

These specific cantaloupes have been identified in connection with an outbreak across 38 states, impacting 230 individuals, of whom 96 required hospitalization, and three sadly lost their lives. Certain demographics, including adults aged 65 and older, children under five, and individuals with weakened immune systems, are deemed more vulnerable to severe outcomes.

Among those affected are 24 residents from long-term care facilities and 23 children who attended childcare centers prior to falling ill. Additionally, pre-cut cantaloupe products associated with the recall include various items from popular stores and brands like Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Cut Fruit Express, Kwik Trip, TGD Cuts, Freshness Guaranteed, RaceTrac, Vinyard, ALDI and Bix Produce.

Officials emphasize the importance of refraining from consuming any recalled cantaloupe products, including pre-cut options if their source is unknown. To prevent Salmonella infection, they recommend practicing proper hand hygiene, avoiding cross-contamination of food items and seeking medical attention if symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, bloody diarrhea, prolonged vomiting or signs of dehydration occur.

This situation highlights the significance of vigilant consumer awareness and adherence to recalls to ensure public health and safety.