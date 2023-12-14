Cassie Is Preparing To Make A Musical Comeback According to Ryan Leslie
By Tony M. Centeno
December 14, 2023
Cassie is reportedly preparing to make a major comeback to the music industry.
In an interview TMZ published on Tuesday, December 12, the "Me & U" singer's former collaborator Ryan Leslie told the outlet that he recently spoke with Cassie following the sexual assault allegations she made against Diddy. Leslie said that the timing of the alleged incidents happened way past their working (and romantic) relationship. However, he mentioned that the singer is planning to hit the road for a tour soon.
“Well the last conversation we had, she’s planning for a tour so we talked about that," Leslie said.
Ryan Leslie and Cassie dated in the mid-2000s. During that time, he produced her debut single "Me & U" and the rest of her self-titled debut album. They split right before the model-turned-singer began her relationship with Diddy. Leslie and Cassie reconnected back in 2017 when their former manager Ed Woods passed away in 2017. If a tour is in the works, then its seems possible that they could be rekindling old flames strictly in the musical sense. Cassie is now married with two children that she shares with her husband Alex Fine.
Leslie's update about Cassie comes after she made disturbing allegations against Diddy in a scathing lawsuit last month. The bombshell legal documents allege that Diddy physically, mentally and sexually abused her on multiple occasions throughout the course of their relationship. Within on day after the lawsuit was filed, Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement. Unfortunately for Diddy, the lawsuit opened the door for other women to come forward with their own horror stories about Diddy that's resulted in three other sexual assault cases.
As of this report, Cassie has not confirmed her plans for a tour.