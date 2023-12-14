Cassie Is Preparing To Make A Musical Comeback According to Ryan Leslie

Ryan Leslie and Cassie dated in the mid-2000s. During that time, he produced her debut single "Me & U" and the rest of her self-titled debut album. They split right before the model-turned-singer began her relationship with Diddy. Leslie and Cassie reconnected back in 2017 when their former manager Ed Woods passed away in 2017. If a tour is in the works, then its seems possible that they could be rekindling old flames strictly in the musical sense. Cassie is now married with two children that she shares with her husband Alex Fine.



Leslie's update about Cassie comes after she made disturbing allegations against Diddy in a scathing lawsuit last month. The bombshell legal documents allege that Diddy physically, mentally and sexually abused her on multiple occasions throughout the course of their relationship. Within on day after the lawsuit was filed, Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement. Unfortunately for Diddy, the lawsuit opened the door for other women to come forward with their own horror stories about Diddy that's resulted in three other sexual assault cases.



As of this report, Cassie has not confirmed her plans for a tour.