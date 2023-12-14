Colorado Destination Ranked Among 'Best Party Cities' In The U.S.

Some people love to cut loose and have a great night out, and many places in the United States are prime for partying. Millions of Americans travel to big-name cities just to experience the dance clubs, lively bars, and other venues that are perfect for blood-pumping gatherings.

U.S. News & World Report revealed the 10 "best party cities" in the country. Denver graced the list thanks to the many event venues and abundance of craft breweries and specialty bars. Writers gave more insight into what you can look forward to in this iconic city:

"Sitting in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is frequently lauded for its abundant outdoor offerings and adventure activities. But the Mile High City also boasts a plethora of exciting attributes that make it ideal for nightlife seekers. Explore Denver's robust craft brewery scene on the Denver Beer Trail or sip on delicious cocktails in Capitol Hill or LoDo. Before you leave, budget time for a show at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, a spectacular outdoor concert venue known for its excellent acoustic properties."

Here are the Top 10 party cities in the nation, according to U.S. News:

Las Vegas, Nevada Miami Beach, Florida New York, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Nashville, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois Austin, Texas San Diego, California Denver Colorado

Want to check out more options for party cities? Visit travel.usnews.com for the full report.