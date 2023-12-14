Diddy's Reality Show Reportedly Scrapped Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Earlier this month, a fourth lawsuit was filed against Combs, his longtime business partner Harve Pierre, and a third unidentified man that accused them of gang-raping a 17-year-old high school girl at Diddy's studio in New York City back in 2003. Diddy was also sued by three other women including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who he settled with for an undisclosed sum. After he remained silent on the previous lawsuits, Diddy released a statement and denied the latest allegations.



“Enough is enough," Diddy began. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."



In the aftermath of all the allegations, Diddy has stepped down as the Chairman of his media company REVOLT and Macy's reportedly began to remove their remaining Sean John items from its stores.