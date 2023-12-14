Elderly Woman Survived 4 Days After Her Car Crashed Down 200-Yard Ravine

A 72-year-old woman from Idaho was found alive in a ravine four days after she was reported missing by her family. Penny Kay Clark was last seen on December 5, and her family feared the worst.

Then, on December 9, a pair of hunters noticed a wrecked vehicle about 200 yards down the ravine and called the police.

Deputies from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and began to surveil the area. They located her 2021 Chevy Equinox and noticed movement about 40 feet below the vehicle.

"CCSO deputies quickly determined physical movement by Clark and immediately set up a command post. CCSO began working with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue on a plan to rescue her," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

After assessing the situation, they determined the best way to reach Clark was on foot. Once they made their way to her, rescue workers stabilized her and carried her out of the canyon. It took about two hours to get her to an area where paramedics were waiting.

She was then airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

"This is frankly one of the most miraculous incidents that I can recall in all my years in law enforcement, and it's a true testament to the strength and fortitude of Penny Clark," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. "The medics who evaluated her on scene believe that she had been there for at least a couple of days, and more than likely since Tuesday when her family last had contact with her. It's truly a miracle, and I'm hopeful that she makes a full recovery."