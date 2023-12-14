Florida Destination Ranked Among 'Best Party Cities' In The U.S.

Some people love to cut loose and have a great night out, and many places in the United States are prime for partying. Millions of Americans travel to big-name cities just to experience the dance clubs, lively bars, and other venues that are perfect for blood-pumping gatherings.

U.S. News & World Report revealed the 10 "best party cities" in the country. A popular Florida destination famous for its vibrant nightlife scene missed out on the crown for this list.

Miami Beach ranked at No. 2 thanks to its energetic clubs, luxurious lounges, and many opportunities to turn up. While things can get pricey and Spring Break is wild, some say it's worth the coin and the fun.

Writers gave more insight into what you can look forward to in this beloved city:

"The party scene in this Florida beach destination heats up after dark. Chic South Beach is famous for its pulsating dance clubs, posh hotel lounges and extravagant clientele. You'll find everything you need along Ocean Drive. If you're looking for a more refined evening, hit up one of Miami Beach's rooftop hotel bars, some of which come equipped with swimming pools that can be enjoyed by non-hotel guests for a fee. Just note: A night out here can add up quickly when you count cover charges and pricey cocktails."

Here are the Top 10 party cities in the nation, according to U.S. News:

Las Vegas, Nevada Miami Beach, Florida New York, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Nashville, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois Austin, Texas San Diego, California Denver Colorado

Want to check out more options for party cities? Visit travel.usnews.com for the full report.