Florida Destination Ranked Among 'Best Party Cities' In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

December 14, 2023

Dancing in nightclub
Photo: Nisian Hughes / Stone / Getty Images

Some people love to cut loose and have a great night out, and many places in the United States are prime for partying. Millions of Americans travel to big-name cities just to experience the dance clubs, lively bars, and other venues that are perfect for blood-pumping gatherings.

U.S. News & World Report revealed the 10 "best party cities" in the country. A popular Florida destination famous for its vibrant nightlife scene missed out on the crown for this list.

Miami Beach ranked at No. 2 thanks to its energetic clubs, luxurious lounges, and many opportunities to turn up. While things can get pricey and Spring Break is wild, some say it's worth the coin and the fun.

Writers gave more insight into what you can look forward to in this beloved city:

"The party scene in this Florida beach destination heats up after dark. Chic South Beach is famous for its pulsating dance clubs, posh hotel lounges and extravagant clientele. You'll find everything you need along Ocean Drive. If you're looking for a more refined evening, hit up one of Miami Beach's rooftop hotel bars, some of which come equipped with swimming pools that can be enjoyed by non-hotel guests for a fee. Just note: A night out here can add up quickly when you count cover charges and pricey cocktails."

Here are the Top 10 party cities in the nation, according to U.S. News:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Miami Beach, Florida
  3. New York, New York
  4. New Orleans, Louisiana
  5. Los Angeles, California
  6. Nashville, Tennessee
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. San Diego, California
  10. Denver Colorado

Want to check out more options for party cities? Visit travel.usnews.com for the full report.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.