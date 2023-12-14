Florida Has One Of The 'Best National Parks' To Visit During Winter

National parks are the perfect destinations if you're craving immersive nature trips or outdoor adventures. While wintertime sees fewer crowds, that can be a great opportunity to make the most out of your visit. Tranquil trails, scenic views, and engaging activities are among the many things you do. If the national park is in a warmer climate, you can still do some activities available during the summer, as well.

For those planning on visiting a national park during the colder months, Trips to Discover found the best ones to check out in winter. Out of the 14 amazing entries on the list, a famous national park in Florida made an appearance in the roundup.

Everglades National Park remains a favorite amongst visitors thanks to the balmy weather, exciting activities, and unique wetlands only found in the Sunshine State. People can also snap photos of the awesome wildlife inhabiting the Everglades, from majestic manatees to the state's most iconic resident, the American alligator. Writers explained what makes the park fascinating:

"Winter in the Everglades is part of the subtropical dry season which runs from November through April. This period is characterized by sunny skies and days that are an average of 70 degrees, and you can avoid the blood-sucking insects the wetlands are plagued by during the warmer months. There will be less rain, which means the wildlife will be heading to the watering holes that increase the chances of spotting everything from wading birds like pink roseate spoonbills and egrets to alligators. This is a great place for kayakers and canoers. At Turner River, Flamingo, Halfway Creek, and Florida Bay you can paddle through mangrove swamps. Or head to the Nine Mile Pond Canoe Trail where you’ll see everything from manatees and dolphins to gators."