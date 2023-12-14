Georgia Restaurant Named The State's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is also one of the best meals you can order at a diner, from stacks of fluffy flapjacks and plates of eggs and bacon to never-ending cups of coffee and greasy hash browns that hit the spot. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best diner breakfast spots around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

According to the list, the best diner for breakfast in Georgia is Clary's Cafe in Savannah, a delightful spot serving up incredible Southern-style diner classics that will make any brunch lover happy, from the yummy eggs Benedict to the must-try pancakes. Clary's has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and nearly 4,000 reviews, so you know it's going to be good.

Clary's Cafe is located at 4040 Abercorn Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Clary's Cafe is a classic, Southern-style diner, serving legendary waffles, eggs Benedict, and pecan pancakes. Another specialty is the house-made corned beef hash, done just right. Though it's famous (and rightfully so), Clary's is located in a residential area, so it isn't super touristy and still has a homey, local vibe. That's not to say it isn't busy though — get here early, or you'll have to wait for a table."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where else in the country you can find some amazing diner breakfasts.