Gucci Mane & B.G. Announce New Joint Mixtape 'Choppers & Bricks'

As of this report, a tracklist is not yet available. The project marks an impressive run for both Gucci and B.G. The 1017 CEO recently released his 16th studio album Breath of Fresh Air featuring a lengthy list of collaborators including Lil Baby, Kodak Black, J. Cole, DaBaby, 21 Savage and more.



Meanwhile, B.G. has been extremely busy since he was released from prison in September. The Hot Boys rapper has teamed up with the likes of Kevin Gates and Sexyy Red for their collaboration "Yonce Freestyle." He also connected with Boosie Badazz for their recent song "Back With My Dawg."



Look out for Gucci Mane and B.G.'s new project dropping at midnight tonight.

