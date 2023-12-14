Gucci Mane & B.G. Announce New Joint Mixtape 'Choppers & Bricks'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 14, 2023
Gucci Mane and B.G. are serving up an early Christmas gift for all of their fans.
On Thursday, December 14, the Atlanta rapper and the New Orleans native announced heir brand new collaborative mixtape Choppers & Bricks. The joint effort is set to feature new songs from both rappers including their recent collaboration "Cold" featuring Mike WiLL Made-It. Their first-ever project comes a week after B.G. began to announce a bunch of new music he's got in the works. He revealed his intentions to release the project with Gucci in a post he uploaded to Instagram last week.
As of this report, a tracklist is not yet available. The project marks an impressive run for both Gucci and B.G. The 1017 CEO recently released his 16th studio album Breath of Fresh Air featuring a lengthy list of collaborators including Lil Baby, Kodak Black, J. Cole, DaBaby, 21 Savage and more.
Meanwhile, B.G. has been extremely busy since he was released from prison in September. The Hot Boys rapper has teamed up with the likes of Kevin Gates and Sexyy Red for their collaboration "Yonce Freestyle." He also connected with Boosie Badazz for their recent song "Back With My Dawg."
Look out for Gucci Mane and B.G.'s new project dropping at midnight tonight.