Michigan City Named 'Most Expensive' Place To Live In The Entire State

You don't really need a list to recognize the priciest places to live in Michigan.

Sometimes all it takes is a drive past a neighborhood with large, seamlessly constructed houses and perfectly kept lawns existing in close proximity to one another in a gated community to know which areas are more expensive to live than others. While not always separated with a gate, something about these neighborhoods signal wealth and architectural excellence. Using data from both 24/7 Wall St. and Go Banking Rates, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the most expensive cities to live in each state.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in all of Michigan is Ann Arbor. The cost of living in beautiful Ann Arbor is 1% less expensive than national average housing costs.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Ann Arbor is another college town, home to the University of Michigan. In 2021, the university awarded nearly 16,000 degrees, giving employers in the state a new batch of potential members of the workforce."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.