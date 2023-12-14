One Of America's Best Christmas Lights Displays Is In Florida

Christmastime means many festive events and joyous celebrations before the new year. One of the many happenings people look forward to is the gorgeous light displays. Stunning arrangements brighten the night sky, summoning holiday cheer for thousands, sometimes millions, of visitors. It also makes for the perfect hangout for both friends and family.

Hundreds of displays are available to view in America, and U.S. News & World Report revealed the 25 best Christmas light displays in the nation.

A historic Florida town's annual event was featured on the list: the Night of Lights in St. Augustine. Here's why you should check out this spectacle, according to writers:

"More than 3 million lights illuminate St. Augustine's historic district in Florida, including must-visit sights like the Lightner Museum and St. George Street. If you'd rather explore with a guide, you can sign up for a tour of the lights with a local company like Old Town Trolley Tours or the Red Train Tours from Ripley's. Once you've seen the lights, admire the Villa Zorayda Museum's holiday decor... Perusing Nights of Lights is free for all – though tours and any goodies you wish to purchase from downtown vendors will cost you. The lights are viewable every night from Nov. 18 through Jan. 28."