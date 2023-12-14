One Of America's Best Christmas Lights Displays Is In Washington

Christmastime means many festive events and joyous celebrations before the new year. One of the many happenings people look forward to is the gorgeous light displays. Stunning arrangements brighten the night sky, summoning holiday cheer for thousands, sometimes millions, of visitors. It also makes for the perfect hangout for both friends and family.

Hundreds of displays are available to view in America, and U.S. News & World Report revealed the 25 best Christmas light displays in the nation.

A beloved Washington town's annual event was featured on the list: Village of Nights in Leavenworth! Here's why you should check out this spectacle, according to writers:

"Each year, more than 500,000 lights adorn town buildings to create a spectacle even Santa would envy. Throughout December, you can expect a variety of festive events like Christmas carolers, live music performances, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. At the Festhalle venue, you'll find everything from gingerbread houses to gift-wrapping services to holiday snacks. If you can't make it for Christmastime, visit in January during the Winter Karneval to see ice carvings and fireworks displays or take part in wintertime sports. It's free to wander around town, but you'll likely want some spending money for the quaint shops and local eateries."