Over 14,000 workers in Florida haven't collected over $6.5 million in back pay from companies who reportedly violated wage and labor laws, WTVJ reports.

The U.S. Department of Labor set up a website for anyone to check and see if they're owed any money from employers. Americans have to enter the company's name and then check to see if their name is in the database. It appears qualifying workers will have to upload some documentation before processing the request.

Lissette Vargas, acting district director of the department’s wage and hour division, told reporters companies listed could have violated federal provisions on minimum wage, overtime, child labor, the Family and Medical Leave Act, or other laws.

"Right before the holidays, I can’t think of anything better to do than check to see what money might be due to somebody out there," she said.

Vargas also stressed that anyone who doesn't have all their immigration documentation can still collect the money if they can prove their identity with other official sources, such as a passport from their country of origin.

According to the webpage, if officials "cannot locate these employees, we hold their back wages while we continue to look for them. After three years, if we remain unable to find the person owed back wages, we are required to send the money to the U.S. Treasury."

Visit https://webapps.dol.gov/wow to see if you're owned back pay.