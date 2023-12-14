PHOTOS: Grand Home With Luxury Pool & Other Surprises For Sale In Michigan
By Logan DeLoye
December 14, 2023
A gorgeous property was recently added to the Michigan housing market that features an indoor/outdoor pool, wet bar, and other luxurious amenities that might not be initially assumed from looking at the exterior. According to the Zillow listing the property, located at 2300 24 Mile Road in Utica, features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a large basement, and a four-car garage among other ideal intricacies.
The grand space, with its own pond and backyard trail, is for sale for $1,100,000. The house was built in 1973 and sits on 5.5 acres of land. The kitchen features updated appliances, in addition to spacious entertainment areas. The primary suite even has its own private balcony!
On today’s episode of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, But Actually Maybe We Can Tell A Little Bit From The...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Here's what Dan A. Gutfreund of Signature Sotheby's International Realty Bham had to say about the interesting residence in the listing:
"The kitchen, a culinary haven featuring a gas cooktop, double oven, warming drawers, and a Sub-Zero fridge, stands as a well-equipped space for culinary endeavors. Designed for entertaining, the expansive great room effortlessly blends comfort and sophistication with the inclusion of a welcoming wet bar, a stately fireplace, and a convenient walk-out balcony. The first-floor primary suite includes a private balcony, a spacious closet, and an opulent bathroom. Ascending to the upper level reveals a second family room and expansive bedrooms, each generously sized for ultimate comfort. The upstairs living room, complete with a fireplace, adds a touch of warmth and sophistication to the living space.
For more information and additional photos of the property visit Zillow.com.