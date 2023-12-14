PHOTOS: Grand Home With Luxury Pool & Other Surprises For Sale In Michigan

A gorgeous property was recently added to the Michigan housing market that features an indoor/outdoor pool, wet bar, and other luxurious amenities that might not be initially assumed from looking at the exterior. According to the Zillow listing the property, located at 2300 24 Mile Road in Utica, features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a large basement, and a four-car garage among other ideal intricacies.

The grand space, with its own pond and backyard trail, is for sale for $1,100,000. The house was built in 1973 and sits on 5.5 acres of land. The kitchen features updated appliances, in addition to spacious entertainment areas. The primary suite even has its own private balcony!