Rodeo Star Jackson Williams Dead At 24

Rodeo star Jackson Williams died Sunday (December 10) during a duck hunting accident.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jackson Williams, who was a former member of the OSU Rodeo Team. His positive attitude and outlook on life were infectious, both in and out of the arena. Jackson will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected," the Oklahoma State Rode Team announced in a post shared on its X account Monday (December 11).

Williams was identified as the individual reported to be killed during the accident at Sooner Lake on Sunday. The Oklahoma Game Wardens initially reported that a duck hunter, identified as a 24-year-old OSU graduate student, "went out to retrieve a duck and hit a drop off," at which point "water overcame his waders and he did not return to the surface."