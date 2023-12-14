Selena Gomez Shares Adorable Kissing Selfie With 'Goddess' Taylor Swift

Swift continued her birthday celebrations on Wednesday night by going to The Box in NYC along with her friend Blake Lively. The singer looked stunning in a black mini-dress from Clio Peppiat Lucina.

Earlier in the day, Swift took to her Instagram to celebrate her 34th year of life as well as the Eras Tour extended edition being available to stream online. "I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home!" she wrote on her birthday post. Swift went on to poke some fun at herself before fans could.

"PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂" she joked.