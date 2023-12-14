Taylor Swift Shares Star-Studded Birthday Party Photos

While she wasn't pictured at Swift's party last night, her BFF Selena Gomez shared a sweet birthday message on her Instagram Story. The singer/actress helped celebrate Swift's 34th birthday by taking to her Instagram Story to share a photo showing Swift kissing her on the cheek while taking a mirror selfie. "Happy birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift," Gomez captioned the post and added, "I love you," in a different font to the side. The photo was taken during Selena and Taylor's recent night out together in New York City without their respective boyfriends Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce.

Swift kicked off her birthday early, by hanging out at a holiday bar in Kansas City with Kelce, and his family, Chiefs teammates, and some mutual friends the night before her big day. A photo of the happy couple kissing under the multi-colored lights went viral this week after it was shared and circulated by fans online. Swift attended one of Kelce's games earlier that day, which marked her sixth time supporting her boyfriend at a game since they went public with their relationship in September.