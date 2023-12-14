Taylor Swift Shares Star-Studded Birthday Party Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 14, 2023
Taylor Swift is giving fans a peek inside her birthday celebration! On Thursday, December 14th, the day after her birthday (December 13th), Swift took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of her friends coming together to celebrate her 34th birthday.
There were quite a few familiar faces in the group photos including Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz, the HAIM sisters, Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye, Gigi Hadid, Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff, and we're sure many more famous faces were there who were not in Swift's photo dump. The photos seem to have been captured right around Swift's friends presented her with a birthday cake and sang to her.
While she wasn't pictured at Swift's party last night, her BFF Selena Gomez shared a sweet birthday message on her Instagram Story. The singer/actress helped celebrate Swift's 34th birthday by taking to her Instagram Story to share a photo showing Swift kissing her on the cheek while taking a mirror selfie. "Happy birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift," Gomez captioned the post and added, "I love you," in a different font to the side. The photo was taken during Selena and Taylor's recent night out together in New York City without their respective boyfriends Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce.
Swift kicked off her birthday early, by hanging out at a holiday bar in Kansas City with Kelce, and his family, Chiefs teammates, and some mutual friends the night before her big day. A photo of the happy couple kissing under the multi-colored lights went viral this week after it was shared and circulated by fans online. Swift attended one of Kelce's games earlier that day, which marked her sixth time supporting her boyfriend at a game since they went public with their relationship in September.