Tems Says She Received Death Threats Over Future Pregnancy Rumors

“I didn’t know it was serious. I didn’t know until I started getting messages, like death threats," she continued. "Like, ‘How dare you! Of all the people in the world, Future? Really? Really, of all the people?’ And I’ve never even...I’ve never met him in my life. So, it’s crazy.”



Tems, Future and Drake had a successful year following the release of their hit "Wait For U." The song won a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance last year and it currently sits at the top spot of iHeartRadio's most popular Hip-Hop songs of 2023. Tems was also included in the Top R&B artists of 2023 alongside Wizkid. Their song "Essence" and her hit "Free Mind" also landed on iHeartRadio's Top R&B songs of 2023.



Tems shut down the idea of having a child with Future, but she did admit to having a man of her own. Watch the entire interview above.

