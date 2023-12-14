The Best Christmas Lights Display In Colorado

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, dropping by a Christmas lights display is a great way to get you in the mood. Many people have no choice but to marvel at these stunning, artistic arrangements of beautiful lights. Event organizers don't just stop at the gorgeous displays, though. Sometimes you'll be greeted with seasonal treats, costumed characters, sleigh rides, specialty shops, and other amazing activities that'll inspire joy.

Travel + Leisure refreshed its list of every state's best Christmas light display, whether you'll be in another state or close to home this holiday season.

Colorado's best Christmas lights display is a unique creation in Telluride: the Ski Tree! Here's what makes this tradition so special, according to writers:

"Every December, the Telluride, Colorado, community gathers to light its 17-foot-tall Ski Tree, a spectacle created by local artist and metalworker Anton Viditz Ward. It's completely constructed from donated skis — even the star at the top is made of ski poles. A tradition in the ski town since 2013, the tree is assembled each year as part of Noel Night, which kicks off two weeks of holiday festivities throughout Telluride and Mountain Village. Prefer a more traditional display? Check out the Denver Botanic Gardens for its annual Blossoms of Light event."