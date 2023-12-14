The Best Christmas Lights Display In Washington State

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, dropping by a Christmas lights display is a great way to get you in the mood. Many people have no choice but to marvel at these stunning, artistic arrangements of beautiful lights. Event organizers don't just stop at the gorgeous displays, though. Sometimes you'll be greeted with seasonal treats, costumed characters, sleigh rides, specialty shops, and other amazing activities that'll inspire joy.

Travel + Leisure refreshed its list of every state's best Christmas light display, whether you'll be in another state or close to home this holiday season.

The website says you can find Washington State's best Christmas lights display in the historic town of Stanwood. The Lights of Christmas is a highly-anticipated spectacle that involves all kinds of exciting moments, from snacks to seeing Santa! Here's what you can look forward to, according to writers:

"With over a million lights spread across 15 acres, The Lights of Christmas in Stanwood is a drive-through event that features dazzling displays, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and plenty of yummy snacks for the drive. Tune into the local radio station to sync to the soundtrack. Visitors are advised to purchase tickets in advance. You can stretch your legs at activity stops like Joyland, which has a light maze and a talking Christmas tree."