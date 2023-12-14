The holidays are in full swing and that means it's time for parties galore. That also means that time is running out if you're still looking for the perfect gift to surprise a loved one or the best unexpected present for a White Elephant or Dirty Santa game. Fortunately, there are plenty of markets where you can find unique and even locally-made gifts that will be sure to impress.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the Holly Jolly Jekyll festival in Jekyll Island has the best holiday market in all of Georgia. The festival offers "lights, festive fun, and lots of holiday cheer" until January 7, 2024, so you have plenty of time to stop by and enjoy the exciting celebrations. Learn more at the festival's website.

Here's what the site had to say about Georgia's best holiday market:

"There are no bad months for visiting one of the Southeast's most special places, but during December, the historic island resort is transformed into a subtropical winter wonderland, thanks to this weeks-long annual festival featuring trolley tours of the one million-plus lights, hung from the Spanish-moss covered live oak trees ... drive-in Christmas movies, and loads of shopping opportunities. Don't miss the Merry Holiday Artists Market, featuring lots of thoughtful (and local) gifts."

Learn more about the different holiday markets around the country that are worth a visit, check out the full list at Food & Wine. You can also check out our previous coverage to see which Georgia city was named among the best winter holiday destinations in the U.S.