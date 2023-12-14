For many families, living in an area with a top-notch school district is of high priority. Have access to high quality education can open doors to good opportunities, and being exposed to such possibilities starting from an early age has its advantages.

24/7 Wall Street published a listicle highlighting the best school districts in every state across the country:

“Public schools in the U.S. receive most of their funding – around 90% – from state and local governments. And if budgets are a reflection of values, education is a much higher priority in some parts of the country than others.

Depending on the state, per pupil spending in the U.S. ranges from an average of more than $25,000 to less than $10,000 annually, according to the U.S. Census Bureau…

…While the correlation between spending and student outcomes is complicated, schools with relatively small budgets often have lower teacher salaries and are more likely to have difficulty filling open positions with qualified candidates. These schools also have fewer resources to fund facility updates, advanced and remedial learning programs, and extracurricular clubs and sports teams.

Still, in every state – even those with lower than average spending per pupil – there is at least one school district that stands out, not only for high graduation rates and standardized test scores, but also for being well regarded by both students and parents.”

The number one school district in Texas is Eanes Independent School District. Here are some standout facts about it: