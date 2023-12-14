"The years start coming and they don't stop coming," Smash Mouth infamously states on their 1999 hit "All Star." While I'm positive someone else has more eloquently written about the passage of time, there's something about that lyric that captures the dumbfounding effect time has on us. No matter how many times we do the same trip around the sun, every holiday season we find ourselves agreeing that "this year flew by!"

It's even more bewildering when you start to grapple with how much and how little things can change over 365 days. To prepare for this 2023 pop culture recap, I took a look at last year's recap and was saddened to see news of wars and gun violence in schools. Just like this year. Our hearts are with the people of Gaza and Israel who are suffering at the hands of our world leaders, and all those who lost loved ones or were affected by gun violence throughout the year.

Despite these daily atrocities across the globe, we can always count on the entertainment industry to keep us sufficiently distracted— even through a historic strike! From Rihanna's Superbowl Halftime show at the top of the year to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's iconic world tours, to "Barbenheimer" and a long-awaited boy band reunion, there was a whole lot that kept us talking this year.

Here are the biggest pop culture moments of 2023. See you in 2024!

Shakira Calls Out Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend On Viral Hit "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

The Colombian superstar kicked off the year with some truly juicy drama.