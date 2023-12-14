Wanderlust.

Defined by Dictionary.com as: "a strong, innate desire to rove or travel about." Do find yourself constantly dreaming of taking time off from your normal, everyday routine to dive into the culture of a picture-perfect European city? If this sounds like you and the only thing standing in the way of your travels are finances, then we have just the list for you to consider.

According to a list compiled by Going, the cheapest European city to fly to from Illinois is Reykjavik, Iceland.

Here's what Going had to say about compiling the data to discover the cheapest European destinations to fly to from each state.

"We crunched the numbers of all the deals we sent from every airport in the US to find out which destinations are the cheapest to get to from each state. Whether you have a bucket list destination in mind or simply want to snag the cheapest flight to your continent of choice, here are the cheapest flights to destinations outside of the 50 states we found from across the US. Note, we very recently added airports in Delaware so did not include Delaware here due to lack of data."

