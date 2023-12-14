Two Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold At The Same California Store

Imagine being the owner of the gas station that sold not one but TWO winning Mega Millions jackpot tickets as part of the same lottery drawing. A rare occurrence indeed.

Two lucky Californians are the state's newest millionaires after purchasing lottery tickets from the same Encino gas station. According to UPI, two individuals won jackpot prizes as part of Friday (December 8) night's Mega Millions drawing from tickets purchased at the Chevron station on Ventura Boulevard in Encino. Both winners guessed numbers 21-26-53-66-70-13 to win the jackpot.

Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker explained the rarity of two winning tickets for the same drawing being sold at the same store.

"While this is incredibly unusual and interesting, it's not unheard of. There are any number of explanations; perhaps one person wanted to try their luck on two different rows for whatever reason, or maybe a couple of buddies wanted to try their chances with the same exact numbers. We won't know exactly how this happened until the prize is claimed."

While it is unknown how this rare phenomenon occurred in the first place (factors that will remain a mystery until the winner comes forward), the Chevron that sold the wining tickets will receive a bonus just for being the store to sell the winning tickets.