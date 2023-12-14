WATCH: Loose Bull Causes Chaos As It Runs Across Train Tracks
By Bill Galluccio
December 14, 2023
Commuters in New Jersey were shocked to find a loose bull running across the tracks at Newark Penn Station on Thursday (December 14) morning.
New Jersey Transit said that the bull caused delays of up to 45 minutes going into New York City. The agency shared a photo of the bull standing on tracks on X.
"NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45-minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn, and 33rd Street New York."
Police activity: pic.twitter.com/XrtIEK5ZGH
Police responded and were able to corral the bull near Newark Liberty International Airport and contain it inside a fence, WABC reported. A local animal sanctuary is taking the bull and will care for it.
Officials said they do not know where the bull came from or how it ended up on the train tracks.
Commuters captured several videos of the bull running up and down the tracks.
"And I looked out the window, and it was there. It was just kind of trotting down the track there," Jason Monticelli told WABC. "I thought maybe it was a Red Bulls PR stunt or something like that, considering the stadium was right there. But yeah, he was just trotting along. We were just trying to figure out what where it came from."
Newark Penn Station | Bull takes over the tracks after Feds indicate cuts are likely coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/zbwRr3qZa9— Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) December 14, 2023
There's a bull on the tracks at Newark, NJ, Penn Station.— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) December 14, 2023
New Jersey transit says the bull is causing delays between Newark Penn Station and NY Penn Station. pic.twitter.com/UE3zznQAwH