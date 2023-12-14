WATCH: Loose Bull Causes Chaos As It Runs Across Train Tracks

Police responded and were able to corral the bull near Newark Liberty International Airport and contain it inside a fence, WABC reported. A local animal sanctuary is taking the bull and will care for it.

Officials said they do not know where the bull came from or how it ended up on the train tracks.

Commuters captured several videos of the bull running up and down the tracks.

"And I looked out the window, and it was there. It was just kind of trotting down the track there," Jason Monticelli told WABC. "I thought maybe it was a Red Bulls PR stunt or something like that, considering the stadium was right there. But yeah, he was just trotting along. We were just trying to figure out what where it came from."