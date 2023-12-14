Wisconsin Restaurant Named The State's Best Diner For Breakfast

By Sarah Tate

December 14, 2023

Photo: LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is also one of the best meals you can order at a diner, from stacks of fluffy flapjacks and plates of eggs and bacon to never-ending cups of coffee and greasy hash browns that hit the spot. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best diner breakfast spots around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

According to the list, the best diner for breakfast in Wisconsin is Franks Diner in Kenosha, a popular spot that has also been named one of the best classic diners in all of America. Franks has a Google rating of 4.7 stars and around 2,500 reviews, so you know it's going to be good.

Franks Diner is located at 508 59th Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This registered historical landmark also happens to serve to-die-for breakfasts. Between the homemade bread, famous cinnamon rolls, and novelty specials (Cap'n Crunch French toast, anyone?), Franks is legendary for more than just its history. If you're looking for something savory, go for a 'garbage plate' (eggs scrambled with hash browns, veggies, and your chosen meat), or a golden omelet. Truly, it's all good. Just know that, this being a lunch car, there's not much space, so there can be a wait."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where else in the country you can find some amazing diner breakfasts.

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.