Woman Confused To Learn She Is 'Showering Wrong'

Most people don't really get taught how to shower, they just know to lather themselves up with soap and rinse it off with the water. However, one woman has sparked an online debate about the "right" way to do it after her mom told her she was showering wrong.

Her name is Lovey Lee and she shared a video on TikTok explaining how she showers facing away from the water, unless she needs to rinse off her front, as opposed to her mom, who spends her entire time in the shower facing the water. Lovey states, "When I shower, the shower head is behind me, so the water is like on my hair and down my back. Of course I'll turn around occasionally and move around, but she showers primarily facing the shower head so the water hits her in face and down her body."

She said that both she and her mom were shocked to learn how the other showers. Lovey noted, "I feel like the normal way to shower is with the shower head behind you," then asked, "Is anyone else surprised by this?"