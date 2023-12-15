Alabama Hires Ex-Michigan Coach Weeks Before College Football Playoff Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly hired former Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach George Helow weeks before the teams' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Rose Bowl, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Bruce Feldman on Thursday (December 14).

Helow, 36, who worked on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan staff during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, is reportedly "expected to begin work immediately" with the Crimson Tide, who are set to face the Wolverines on January 1. Feldman's report didn't include Helow's specific new job title.

The move also brings Helow's coaching career full circle as he initially worked as a defensive intern on head coach Nick Saban's staff at Alabama in 2012 before working as a graduate assistant at Florida State during the team's BCS national championship season in 2013.