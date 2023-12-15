Alabama Hires Ex-Michigan Coach Weeks Before College Football Playoff Game
By Jason Hall
December 15, 2023
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly hired former Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach George Helow weeks before the teams' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Rose Bowl, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Bruce Feldman on Thursday (December 14).
Helow, 36, who worked on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan staff during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, is reportedly "expected to begin work immediately" with the Crimson Tide, who are set to face the Wolverines on January 1. Feldman's report didn't include Helow's specific new job title.
The move also brings Helow's coaching career full circle as he initially worked as a defensive intern on head coach Nick Saban's staff at Alabama in 2012 before working as a graduate assistant at Florida State during the team's BCS national championship season in 2013.
Helow later held defensive coaching jobs at Georgia, Colorado State and Maryland before joining Harbaugh's Michigan staff in 2021. The former Ole Miss defensive back was replaced by Chris Partridge prior to the 2023 season.
Partridge was fired by the Wolverines in November after failing to comply with a university order in relation to an NCAA investigation into the program over alleged sign-stealing. Michigan is currently listed as a 1.5-point favorite over Alabama weeks ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.
The Wolverines have gone undefeated since their loss to TCU in the last year's College Football Playoff semifinal. Alabama earned the fourth and final College Football Playoff spot after defeating previously undefeated two-time reigning national champion Georgia in the SEC Championship Game earlier this month.