Back-To-Back Storms Expected To Hit California In Coming Days

Two separate storms are headed straight for California with the possibility of bringing heavy rain to both the Northern and Southern regions of the state next week. According to KTLA, the first storm, currently impacting the San Francisco coast, is set to move South over the weekend and strike Southern California early next week. The second storm, predicted to bring even more rain than the first, will travel across the state on Tuesday night (December 19) and remain in spurts through Thursday (December 21).

KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo detailed conditions from the first storm to be mild in comparison to what is expected to arrive later in the week.

“It’s not blanket rain … but we get these little bits and pieces."

While most of the rain from the first storm will fall across the Northern region of the state, Oxnard and Ojai are expected to receive a a quarter of an inch of rain through Monday. Timing and amounts remain uncertain, but, in the meantime, The National Weather Service shared a few maps on X (formally known as Twitter) that illustrate predicted rainfall levels.