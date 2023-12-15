California City Holds Record For 'Deepest Snow Ever Measured' In US History

Are you a fan of snow?

You almost have to be if you live in certain parts of California. The Golden State is home to an extremely diverse landscape. From snow-capped mountains to warm sandy beaches, one truly can experience the best of both worlds as they venture from the top of the state to the bottom. As winter swiftly approaches, we are reminded of just how cold and frigid the season can be in California's mountain regions.

Snowfall records were broken across California in March of 2023, proving detrimental to multiple mountain communities and claiming the lives of beloved residents. Mother Nature's wrath can certainly be cruel, and that was especially true in the early 1900s.

According to Weather Underground, the "greatest snow depth ever measured" in the United States occurred in 1911 in Tamarack. That year, officials measured a whopping 451 inches of snow stacked 37.5 feet high. In January that same year, the most snow to ever fall in one month was recorded in Tamarack at 32.5 feet.

Despite California breaking many of our nation's snowfall records, the most snow to ever fall in one day was actually recorded in Silver Lake, Colorado in 1921. 6.3 feet of snow fell across Silver Lake from April 14th to April 15th that year.