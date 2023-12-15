California City Named 'Most Miserable City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live?

Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of California is Huntington Park. 28% of Huntington Park residents live below general poverty levels and make an average income of $38,106. Travel A Lot mentioned that 63% of Huntington Park adults are in the labor force.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in California:

For a continued list of the most miserable places to live around the country visit travel.alot.com.