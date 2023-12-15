Colorado Town Declared The 'Safest' City In The State

Crime is bound to happen no matter where you live. Several major cities and towns have a reputation for rampant offenses and unlawful acts, making safety a priority among both current and future residents. While certain places can see some dramatic crime rates, every state has several places where crimes aren't so frequent.

That's why SafeWise revealed the safest city in each state. In its latest report, analysts used data from the FBI, U.S. Census Bureau, Gun Violence Archive, and other sources to determine their picks. They added, "We calculated crime rates for every city in the state that met our population threshold, based on the state’s median population as calculated using FBI data."

According to the study, Colorado's safest city is Severance! Located in Weld County, over 8,300 people live here. The median income is $111,055. In 2023, the violent crime rate is 0.0 incidents per 1,000 people, while the property crime rate is 2.8 per 1,000 people.

"Colorado leads the nation in property crime per capita, with motor vehicle thefts representing 20% of those crimes," the separate report states. "Colorado's violent crime rate also increased for the second year in a row and is the ninth-highest in the nation. However, our survey results show that Coloradans have lower-than-average concerns about experiencing violent crime and property crime."

Here are the Top 10 safest cities in Colorado:

Severance Milliken Frederick Windsor Eaton Cherry Hills Village Gypsum Erie Firestone Estes Park

Check out the full report on safewise.com.