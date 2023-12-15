Elderly Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Wife After Arguing About Pancakes

An elderly man from Washington, D.C., is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his wife of 40 years over an argument about pancakes.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that 85-year-old Steven Schwartz became enraged when his wife, Sharon Schwartz, 81, tried to make him eat the pancakes. He refused and then stabbed her in the back.

When officers arrived at the couple's home, they found Sharon with stab wounds to her back, while Steven had self-inflicted injuries. They were both rushed to the hospital, where Sharon was pronounced dead.

Steven was treated and released into the custody of the police. He was charged with second-degree murder while armed and was denied bail. He pleaded not guilty.

While speaking with detectives, Steven admitted to stabbing his wife but showed remorse, saying that she didn't deserve to die. He also told investigators that he prayed that her death was a delusion and that he wished he had died instead of her.