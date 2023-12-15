Fit Check: Best Holiday Outfits From Your Favorite Hip-Hop & R&B Artists
By Tony M. Centeno
December 15, 2023
It's the most wonderful time of the year to get dressed up for the holiday season.
For some celebrities, the holidays are spent with immediate family or close friends at a festive party or a chill night at home. Rappers like 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have spent their Christmas mornings in matching outfits with their families as they unwrapped gifts together. Last year, Weezy was surrounded by his children while he rocked a green-yellow-and-white onesie inspired by his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, other artists like Chlöe and LIZZO tend to go all out for their holiday fits.
LIZZO went as far as transforming herself into the Grinch. Her "Binchmas" fit includes a short, white dress with peppermints all around including her purse and shoes. She's not the only one that dresses up for the holidays. Singers Chlöe and Mariah Carey have served up their versions of Santa Claus' infamous suit within the past year. Ciara and Russell Wilson sported matching tuxes and dresses with their children. Meanwhile, John Legend and his family previously took a more tropical approach to their holiday fits.
Check out some of the best holiday outfits from these celebrities below.
LIZZO
John Legend
2 Chainz
Cardi B
Lil Wayne
Chlöe
Ciara
Kelly Rowland
Mariah Carey
Alicia Keys