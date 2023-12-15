It's the most wonderful time of the year to get dressed up for the holiday season.



For some celebrities, the holidays are spent with immediate family or close friends at a festive party or a chill night at home. Rappers like 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have spent their Christmas mornings in matching outfits with their families as they unwrapped gifts together. Last year, Weezy was surrounded by his children while he rocked a green-yellow-and-white onesie inspired by his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, other artists like Chlöe and LIZZO tend to go all out for their holiday fits.