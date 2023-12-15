Georgia Is Home To One Of The 14 Best Christmas Events In The U.S.

Christmas is a time of cheer, a season of celebrating and enjoying a cozy time with loved ones. With the season of giving in full effect, there are lots of exciting ways to enjoy the holidays, from visiting a cool market to attending fun events.

Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the 14 best Christmas events in the U.S., and one celebration in Georgia earned a national shout out. The Stone Mountain Christmas is held just outside of Atlanta in Stone Mountain and has plenty of fun festive activities that the whole family will enjoy, from seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus or joining a sing-along train ride to watching an incredible Christmas drone show and seeing the gorgeous twinkling lights. The celebration lasts until January 2, 2024. Learn more at the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The village of Stone Mountain really comes to life during the holidays with over two million lights, live performances, tasty food and drink, and more. A parade will travel through the streets, starring Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and there's a 4D, shortened version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer complete with effects like snow falling from the ceiling and chilly winter breezes. You can also take a ride to the top of admission for a magnificent view of the Atlanta skyline and the city's twinkling lights and tube down a snowy hill at Snow Mountain."

Check out the full list of the best Christmas events in the country at tripstodiscover.com.